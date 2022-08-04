Events held to mark World Breastfeeding Week

LANDIKOTAL: UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk and seminar to mark the World Breastfeeding Week.

Health workers, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafar Ali Khan, Dr Usman, Dr Neelam, Unicef Manager Nutrition Anam Afridi, and others participated in the walk and seminar.

Speakers at the seminar said the Unicef and World Alliance for breastfeeding jointly celebrate August’s first week every year to highlight the importance of breastfeeding in Pakistan.

They said that a mother’s milk is the perfect food for a baby and it also protects children from various diseases.

District Health Officer Dr Zafar Ali Khan said that breastfeeding was the best food, which carried water, minerals, fat, vitamins and other ingredients that could be digested easily and not harmful to the growing children.

Artificial milk being sold in the market are made of various chemicals that could harm organs of children under the age of two years, he said. He added that breastfeeding also developed anti-bodies that worked as a safeguard to protect the body from inside and outside viruses.

Dr Neelam said that breastfeeding minimised the chances of breast cancer for a mother. She said breastfeeding was important for both a child and mother and Islam also emphasised that a mother should not stop breastfeeding for at least two years after she gave birth to a baby.

The participants later arranged a walk in the hospital while holding banners with inscriptions on the importance of breastfeeding.