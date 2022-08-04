Elahi orders action against spread of hateful content

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab on Wednesday which was attended by the ulema of all schools of thought.

The meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of the army helicopter crash and the people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the country and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The significant initiative of the chief minister for making the affidavit of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate was appreciated in strong words. The ulema said that this historic step would be remembered always and termed CM a “Mujahid Wazir-e-Ala.”

The CM said that ulema and mashaikh had always guided the nation and appreciated their role in maintaining brotherhood, tolerance and unity in the society. He added that special committees, including administrative, police officials and ulema had been formed in districts for religious tolerance and peace during Muharram. In order to maintain societal peace at the grassroots, decisions will be made in consultation, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi asserted that the publication and sale of any literature containing hateful content cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken against those found involved in the publication and sale of hateful literature, he reiterated and announced that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who spread hateful content on social media. He also ordered to constitute a committee under Raja Basharat having representation of civil, police officials and religious scholars to resolve issues of the ulema. Maulana Fazal Rahim said that cooperation with the government was a national duty. Qari Hanif Jalandhri said that Pervaiz Elahi as CM had played a key role in the service of Islam, adding the inclusion of an affidavit of the Finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate is an exemplary work which is appreciable. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the role of scholars was not to hurt others hearts but to connect them. Maulana Fazal Rahim led the prayer for peace, stability and harmony in the country.

AUSSIE DIPLOMAT: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkings called on the chief minister at his office on Wednesday and felicitated him on becoming chief minister. He appreciated the vision of Pervaiz Elahi to build the new state-of-art Punjab Assembly building. Both discussed issues of mutual interest, including the promotion of Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture, livestock, sports and culture.

It was agreed to start an exchange programme for training officers of police and other departments. The CM said that excellent friendly relations existed between Pakistan and Australia. During PMLQ previous tenure, reforms were carried out in the fields of education and health, he said and announced welcoming Australia’s support in both sectors. He said that more and more exchanges of delegations between the two countries would promote cooperation in economic and social sectors.