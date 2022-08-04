Illegal encroachment removed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has launched an anti-encroachment drive against the concrete and temporary structures here on Wednesday.

The joint team of the TMA, district administration and police department removed the encroachments from Abbottabad Road, Kashmir Road and Shinkiari Road.

They also removed handcarts and temporary structures built by the traders and vendors outside the shops at roadsides and warned them to confiscate such goods and other material if found again.

“We want to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city and its suburbs and all such buildings and structures on the roads would be demolished,” said Tehsil Municipal Officer Basharat Shah.

He said that the footpaths were also cleared of the goods put on them by the vendors.

“Anybody breaching the law might be taken to justice under the relevant sections of the law,” he added.

The TMO said that ongoing encroachment operations would also be stretched to other parts of the city and its suburbs to ensure the smooth traffic flow be stretched to other parts of the city and its suburbs to ensure the smooth flow of traffic while grounding and removing structures coming in the right of way.

“We have also served notices to those established minibus terminals in the city and its suburbs without prior approval from,” he said.