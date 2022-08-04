Resolving public issues: CM Mahmood launches online kutcheries

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered a number of steps to improve civic facilities in the Tank district as he launched online Kutchehries on Wednesday to resolve public issues.

A handout said he launched this initiative by listening to the issues of the general public of the less developed Tank district during the first online Kutchehri here at the Chief Minister’s House. Administrative secretaries, Tank district administration and senior cops were in attendance as well.

The people from different parts of Tank raised through video link various issues related to the various government departments. The chief minister issued directives to the quarters concerned to address the public grievances.

On a complaint by a citizen, the chief minister asked the relevant officials to hold an inquiry into the recruitments in the Health Department in the Tank sub-division from 2018.

He directed them to lift the ban on lower-level recruitment in the Health Department and ensure merit-based recruitments. To a complaint about the non-availability of a woman dental surgeon in Tank, he ordered the creation of a post for that.

Mahmood Khan directed the Health Department to devise a proper policy for the recruitment of local doctors in all less-developed districts of the province.

In response to another complaint about the lack of facilities in Tank District Headquarters Hospital, the chief minister directed the health secretary to visit the hospital and submit a proper report in a week.

Regarding the lack of clean drinking water, Mahmood Khan directed the Public Health Engineering and district administration to take steps to have the issue resolved.

He directed the district administration to carry out an anti-encroachment drive and make the waterways clear. It may be mentioned here that the southern districts of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan were hit hard recently by flashfloods and the KP government declared a flood emergency there.