Thursday August 04, 2022
Peshawar

One held after firing

By Bureau report
August 04, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested an accused after he opened fire on a police party in Sarband area on Wednesday.

An official said the police signaled two motorcyclists in Battatal Sarband who sped away. The police party chased the bikers but they opened fire on the cops. In exchange of fire, one of the accused was injured and arrested.

