Quran Khwani held for police martyrs

MARDAN: Quran Khwani was held at the police lines where the cops prayed for the souls of police martyrs on Wednesday.
An official said that the DPO Irfanullah Khan directed the cops to make arrangements for the Police Martyrs Day today (August 4) in the district. The DPO said that police martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the safety of citizens.
Meanwhile, the police solved a blind robbery case by arresting the two prime accused. Investigating a complaint of robbery in Shahbazgarhi area, the cops interrogated some people and identified two accused in the case.
The arrestees confessed to have robbed the house and surrendered gold ornaments and other items stolen from the house.
