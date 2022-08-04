Cop commits ‘suicide’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop of the Punjab Police allegedly committed suicide at a mosque in Jehangira Town in the district on Wednesday.

Jehangira police post-in-charge Sub-Inspector Baz Muhammad Khan said that they were on routine patrol when local residents informed them that a constable of Punjab Police Jehangir had committed suicide at Madina Mosque.

Before committing suicide, they said that the cop attended a phone call.

They said that he then talked to his wife and later ended his life by allegedly shooting himself with a pistol.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, for post-mortem.

However, Sheraz, brother of Jehangir, got registered a case against unknown killers. He told the police that his brother was suffering from depression and had planned to visit Peshawar for treatment but unknown killers allegedly shot him dead in the mosque.