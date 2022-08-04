Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

YANGON: A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, state media said on Wednesday, unveiling what many in the Buddhist-majority country believe to be an auspicious creature.

Born last month in western Rakhine state, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms and stands roughly 70 cm tall, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. Footage released by state TV showed the tusker tot following his mother to a river and being washed by its keepers, and later feeding from her.