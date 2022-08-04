Desperate pleas

Balochistan has been devastated by the ongoing monsoon rains. Many lives, properties and crops have been lost due to heavy flooding. The farmers have been the hardest hit as the damage done by the rains and floods has made it impossible for them to sustain their livelihoods.

The people of Balochistan are crying for help but it does not seem to be forthcoming in this difficult time. The government of Balochistan must expand and hasten its relief efforts.

Aziza Dilmurad

Turbat