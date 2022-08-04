 
Thursday August 04, 2022
Imran’s scandals

August 04, 2022

Imran Khan's reputation for being ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has been negated by the Toshakhana scandal and the ECP verdict. Throughout Imran’s political career, he has accused other politicians and opposition leaders of being thieves and looters but now his own credibility has been called into question.

Although it has now been confirmed by the ECP verdict that Imran compromised on his principles to obtain illegal funding from overseas billionaires, it is unlikely that the former PM will repent.

Meer Hamayoun

Dera Ghazi Khan

Comments

    talha commented 15 hours ago

    it is like thief calling another person thief who calls him thief in return, nothing more, making the nation fool

    0 0