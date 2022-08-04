Imran’s scandals

Imran Khan's reputation for being ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has been negated by the Toshakhana scandal and the ECP verdict. Throughout Imran’s political career, he has accused other politicians and opposition leaders of being thieves and looters but now his own credibility has been called into question.

Although it has now been confirmed by the ECP verdict that Imran compromised on his principles to obtain illegal funding from overseas billionaires, it is unlikely that the former PM will repent.

Meer Hamayoun

Dera Ghazi Khan