Pakistan’s curse

Since its inception, Pakistan’s quality of governance remains compromised. Problems like underdevelopment of human resources, corruption, absence of the rule of law and nepotism further deteriorate the condition of our country. It is difficult to hold the lawbreakers, mostly the political leaders, accountable as they use the blame game to defend themselves. Furthermore, the politicization of the state organs has adversely impacted their competence.

Moreover, nepotism in the public sector has further hindered institutional development. All these factors have paralysed the governance structure of Pakistan. For example, during any natural disaster, people hope to get some relief from the concerned authorities but, unfortunately, the leaders continue to ignore the peoples’ suffering. It is a shame that a country full of natural resources and individual potential suffers due to the negligence of a few. While Pakistan suffers from a menace like corruption, many Asian countries like Japan, Bangladesh and South Korea thrive.

Muhammad Sufyan

Bhimber