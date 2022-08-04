Falling apart

The PTI and the PML-N have been bickering over every small issue, trying to blame each other for the sorry state of our country. Their battle against each other has done nothing but exasperate the public, which is reeling from poverty, unemployment, inflation and floods.
Such acrimony among major political parties can jeopardize national security, giving foreign interlopers the chance to instigate further turmoil in Pakistan. Our politicians need to put up a more united front.
Remiel Aliyar
Kech
