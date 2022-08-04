Waiting for a reaction

US President Joe Biden announced the killing of Al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al Zawahiri, to the American public in a very similar manner to how Barack Obama announced the Osama bin Laden killing. Zawahiri was reportedly assassinated via a drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan and the timing of this attack raises some questions as it has been almost a year since the US withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, for good. Unless there was a clause in their agreement about an attack of this fashion, the Taliban reaction is difficult to predict.

It is unknown where the drone that killed Zawahiri was sent from. This killing can negatively affect the on-going negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP and could jeopardize the current agreement between the USA and Afghanistan.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada