Lights out

Unscheduled loadshedding and skyrocketing bills are destroying livelihoods. Karachi, despite being the economic hub of the country, still faces power shortages, diminishing the global competitiveness of our industry.
Furthermore, students preparing for their exams are put under undue stress as they do not know when the lights will go out, leaving them unable to study. The state must address this issue immediately as power shortages have made our lives utterly miserable.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
In the wake of the FT story on the PTI’s foreign funding and subsequent public pressure on the ECP to finally decide...
Balochistan has been devastated by the ongoing monsoon rains. Many lives, properties and crops have been lost due to...
Imran Khan's reputation for being ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has been negated by the Toshakhana scandal and the ECP...
Since its inception, Pakistan’s quality of governance remains compromised. Problems like underdevelopment of human...
The PTI and the PML-N have been bickering over every small issue, trying to blame each other for the sorry state of...
US President Joe Biden announced the killing of Al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al Zawahiri, to the American public in a very...
Comments