Lights out

Unscheduled loadshedding and skyrocketing bills are destroying livelihoods. Karachi, despite being the economic hub of the country, still faces power shortages, diminishing the global competitiveness of our industry.

Furthermore, students preparing for their exams are put under undue stress as they do not know when the lights will go out, leaving them unable to study. The state must address this issue immediately as power shortages have made our lives utterly miserable.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi