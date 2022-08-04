True patriotism

Pakistanis celebrate their independence on August 14. People sing and upload patriotic songs and quotations on social media, hang the national flag from their homes and proudly wear the jerseys of the national sports teams. However, what happens once the celebrations are done? We see the flags of our country on the floor and in the dustbins. Is this how we show our love for the country?
Our country does not need patriotic songs or celebrations. We must focus on our country's needs. Let us celebrate our independence by being of service to Pakistan.
Urooj Saba
Pir Jo Goth
