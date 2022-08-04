Stranded students

Many students of the University Of Turbat lack access to transportation facilities such as shuttle bus services. Inflation and high petrol prices have only exacerbated the problem. The affected students belong to working and middle-class families and are struggling to keep up with rising transport costs.

Unless this issue is addressed, some students may be compelled to abandon their education. To prevent this from happening, the University of Turbat administration should provide a low-cost or free bus service immediately.

Aurangzeb Nadir

Turbat