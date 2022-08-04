Marriage isn’t everything

The ages between 20 and 25 are perhaps the most difficult time period for any young woman. Our society has many expectations of women, one of the biggest is to get married. Finding a husband is often seen as superior to advancing one’s career or education.

A number of women have even taken their own lives due to the extreme pressure to get married at the expense of all else. I firmly believe that marriage is not the be-all and end-all of a woman’s existence and that there is nothing wrong with getting married later in life.

Attiya Fatima

Lahore