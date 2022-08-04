Varnish removed

According to the ECP verdict on the PTI foreign funding case, Imran Khan and the PTI took funding from prohibited sources. The decision of the ECP clearly proves that Imran and the PTI are not as ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ as they would have us believe.

The PTI’s image of an honest and anti-corruption party has been revealed to be a total fabrication.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad