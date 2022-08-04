End the chaos

Our politicians never learn. While the country is going through economic turmoil, the political elites are busy squabbling over their petty personal agendas. No matter which party they belong to, they only have eyes for power and position.
Political stability is necessary for economic growth and development and history is testament to the fact that no country has progressed under anarchy. Therefore, the power elites of the country should look beyond their narrow interests and chart a consensus-oriented path towards a sustainable and prosperous Pakistan.
Engr Noman Waheed
Mansehra
