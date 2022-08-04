CITY PULSE

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will end today. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Artificial Sensations

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jovita Alvares. Titled ‘Artificial Sensations’, the show will end today. Call 021-35373582 for more information.