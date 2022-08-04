CITY PULSE

Summerscape
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will end today. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Artificial Sensations
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jovita Alvares. Titled ‘Artificial Sensations’, the show will end today. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was under an obligation to tell...
ISLAMABAD: Renowned cancer specialist and oncologist Dr Shazia Fatima has been appointed head of the Karachi Institute...
The Pakistan Peoples Party and its Sindh government are fully aware of the situation in Karachi after the recent rain...
Almost all top positions were clinched by female students as the University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the...
Two people were electrocuted to death in the Garden and Landhi areas on Wednesday. A labourer died after suffering...
Compensation cheques were distributed on Wednesday among families of those who lost their lives due to rain-related...
Comments