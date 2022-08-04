PTI obligated to tell why it’s moving court against ECP’s verdict: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was under an obligation to tell the masses the reason behind its decision to move the court against the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Foreign Funding Case.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said the PTI just the previous day had been saying that there was nothing against it in the latest judgment of the ECP. Memon said former prime minister Imran Khan shouldn’t hide behind the courts anymore. He said the PTI shouldn’t resort to agitation outside the offices of the ECP, for as per its own statement no allegation had been proved against it in the judgment of the commission.

“On one occasion the PTI said that no allegation had been proved against it in the verdict, then on another occasion it said that it would move the court against the judgment, while later it announced it would hold a protest [against the ECP],” he said.

The information minister said the PTI had become upset as its sheer dishonesty and money laundering had been proved. He said the PTI was no more in a position to fool the people. Memon predicted that the PTI’s leadership would soon be imprisoned.

He said the ECP verdict had proved the allegations that the PTI had received foreign and unauthorised funding. He said cases should be lodged against the PTI related to money laundering, deception, and corruption following the announcement of the ECP’s verdict.

Memon said the “criminal face of Imran Khan” had been exposed before the masses. He was of the view that the PTI chairman and his cronies should be imprisoned for a minimum of seven years as per the law of the land keeping in view the ECP judgment.

He said Khan and the followers of the PTI couldn’t face the masses anymore, following the announcement of the ECP’s verdict. He said the PTI chairman shouldn’t anymore be given any preferential treatment.