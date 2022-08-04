Sindh govt to initiate road repair work as soon as monsoon season ends: Ghani

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its Sindh government are fully aware of the situation in Karachi after the recent rain as many important roads, streets and neighbourhoods of the city are in a shambles.

PPP Karachi President and Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani passed this remark on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the Karachi chapter of the party. He said work could not be launched to repair the dilapidated civic infrastructure in Karachi due to continuous monsoon rains. He vowed that repair work would be launched to improve the road infrastructure of the city as soon as the current monsoon season came to an end.

Ghani said the PPP believed in public service and its provincial government had fully owned Karachi by carrying out development works across the city without any discrimination. The development works of the Sindh government would continue in Karachi in the same manner, he added.

He maintained that the PPP had been trying its best to overcome the rain-related miseries of the people in the shortest possible time. He asked the office-bearers of the party in every district of Karachi to remain alert to provide immediate rescue and relief assistance to people as there was a forecast of more rains in the ongoing month.

A similar pledge for restoring the civic infrastructure of Karachi was made by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput as he interacted with the city’s concerned business community at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He said the Sindh cabinet had recently sanctioned the release of Rs2.5 billion for the repair and restoration of roads damaged due to rains. He added that the Sindh government would release Rs1.5 billion for the repair of roads on the route of the newly-launched Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

He said the Sindh government would complete the project of a bridge on the Korangi Causeway by June next year. According to Dr Rajput, a proper solution under public health engineering would be found to resolve the issue of accumulation of rainwater in the area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, University Road, PECHS and Ahsanabad.

He said the Sindh government would join hands with the business community of Karachi to launch development projects under the public-private partnership mode. The chief secretary assured the business community that the local government polls would be held in the city as per the revised date announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Sindh government had completed the preparations in this regard, he said.