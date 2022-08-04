Female students secure most positions as KU announces MA exam results

Almost all top positions were clinched by female students as the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday declared the results of the MA Annual Examinations 2019-2020 for regular and external candidates of the previous and final years.

The varsity announced the results of the MA Previous Annual Examinations 2019-2020 of the departments of Islamic Studies, Political Science, and Education; MA Previous External Annual Examinations 2019-2020 of the departments of English, General History, and Political Science; MA (Final) Regular Annual Examinations 2019-2020 of the departments of Islamic History, Islamic Studies and Political Science; and MA (Final) External Annual Examinations 2019-2020 of the departments of English, General History, and Political Science. The gazette shows that 29 candidates were registered, of whom 23 appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Islamic Studies Annual Examination 2019-20 and 21 candidates declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.30 per cent.

A total of 27 candidates were registered, of whom 24 students appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Political Science Annual Examination 2019-20 and 17 cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 70.83 per cent.

Only eight candidates were registered and appeared in the MA (Previous) Regular Education Annual Examinations 2019-20 and six students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 75 per cent.

According to the gazette, 55 candidates were registered for the MA (Previous) External English Annual Examinations 2019-20. Among them 40 took the exams and 10 managed to clear them. The overall pass percentage was 25 per cent.

For the MA (Previous) External General History Annual Examinations 2019-2020, 50 candidates were registered, 41 appeared and 15 were declared passed. The overall percentage was 36.59 per cent. The gazette also shows that 360 candidates were registered for the MA (Previous) External Political Science Annual Examination 2019-20. Of them, 300 students took the exams and 199 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 66.33 per cent.

Only one candidate was registered and appeared in the MA (Final) Regular Islamic History Annual Examinations 2019-20. The candidate managed to clear the examination with the second division. Twenty candidates were registered for the MA (Final) Regular Islamic Studies Annual Examinations 2019-2020. Of them, 19 took the exams, 13 cleared their papers with the first division and five with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 94.74 per cent.

As per the gazette, Tahira Moheeb, a student of the Abdullah Government College for Women obtained 749 marks out of the total 1,000 marks and secured the first position. Jaweriya, a student of the Abdullah Government College for Women, received 717 marks and bagged the second position while Bisma Naseem of the same college secured 716 marks and bagged the third position.

For the MA (Final) Regular Political Science Annual Examinations 2019-20, 25 candidates were registered, of whom 24 appeared in the exams. Eight of them cleared their papers with the first division and 13 with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 87.50 per cent.

Samreen Tufail, a student of the Abdullah Government College for Women, secured 674 marks out of the total 1,000 marks and the first position while Mahnoor of the same college obtained 631 marks and the second position. Kulsoom, another student of the same college, secured the third position and received 613 marks.

As per the gazette, 63 candidates were registered and 50 appeared in the MA (Final) English External Annual Examinations 2019-20. Eight of them were declared pass with the second division and one cleared the exam with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 18 per cent.

The gazette shows that 24 candidates were registered and 21 students appeared in the MA (Final) General History External Annual Examinations 2019-20, of whom 11 candidates passed their papers with the first division and five with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 76.19 per cent.

Shazia Goher secured 708 out of the total 1,000 marks and bagged the first position. Muhammad Tariq Khan obtained 701 marks and the second position. Amtual Hafeez got 699 marks and clinched the third position.

Of the 175 candidates who were registered for the MA (Final) Political Science External Annual Examinations 2019-20, 153 students appeared in the MA (Final) Political Science External Annual Examinations 2019-20. Twenty nine of them were declared pass with the first division and 91 with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 78.43 per cent.

Farhana received 638 marks out of the total 1,000 marks and clinched the first position, Umm-e- Ghazal Iqbal secured the second position, and Sikander the third position.