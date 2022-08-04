Rs1m each provided to families of people who died in rain-related incidents

Compensation cheques were distributed on Wednesday among families of those who lost their lives due to rain-related incidents during the recent monsoon showers.

The cheque-distribution ceremony was held at the Commissioner Office. Families of each rain victim were given Rs1 million. The ceremony took place after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee for flood relief to assess the losses and damages caused by the recent floods.

According to a statement issued, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, said that this was the first time the federal government was working on ground to provide relief to the people affected by floods.

She added that the PM had constituted a committee for flood relief to assess the losses and damages caused by the floods. She remarked that at the ceremony, only few of the affected families were receiving their compensation cheques, and the government would soon compensate other families affected by rains in Sindh and Balochistan.

The climate change minister said that all the political parties and stakeholders were on the same page to ensure relief for the flood-affected people. She added that the committee formed by the PM had visited parts of Sindh affected by the recent floods.

She said floods had caused about 47 deaths, and damaged 18,000 houses and 900,000 acres of crop fields in addition to losses of livestock. The people whose houses were completely damaged, she assured, would be compensated with Rs500,000 and those whose dwellings were partially damaged would be given Rs250,000.

The minister, who is also a Pakistan Peoples Party senator, said that over 528 roads were damaged, and 44 small and large bridges had collapsed during the rains and floods. She told the ceremony that usually floods were caused by overflowing rivers but unfortunately, this time they were caused by rains.

She promised that she would submit recommendations for short-, medium- and long-term solutions for the problems of the rain-affected people. She said effects of climate change had started to appear as it rained more than usual this year, and only Karachi had so far received about 600 millimetres of rain during this monsoon.

Sherry said most of the areas in Thatta, Badin and Keti Bandar were still flooded and the Met Office had predicted more rains in coming days. She also appreciated efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to deal with rain-related hazards. She also assured the federal government’s support for the provincial government in this regard. MNAs Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi and Kheal Das Kohistani, and Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon were also present on the occasion.