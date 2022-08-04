UBL half-year profit down 19pc

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) on Wednesday reported a 19 percent drop in its half-year net profit on an increase in interest expenses and taxes.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs12.199 billion for the half-year ended June 30, down from Rs15.045 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim dividend of Rs4 a share for the half year. This is an addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs5 per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs9.73 a share, compared with Rs12.16 a share last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the half-year rose to Rs105.847 billion, compared with Rs69.804 billion a year earlier.

Interest expenses remained higher at Rs58.857 billion from Rs33.469 billion a year ago.

UBL paid Rs22.444 billion in taxes, up from Rs11.019 billion paid during the same period last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, the bank recorded a net profit of Rs2.804 billion, down from Rs7.459 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs2.15 from Rs5.95 in the same period a year ago.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the UBL result was in line with the expectation that supported the stock price to close +5.3 percent from its Tuesday’s close.