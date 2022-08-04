PBC hosts webinar on PwDs

KARACHI: Economic losses incurred through excluding persons with disabilities (PwDs) from the world of work are as high as 3-7 percent of global gross domestic product, a webinar on disability inclusion revealed on Wednesday.

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) hosted the webinar 'Disability Inclusion in Pakistan's Corporate Sector’ to shed light on importance on persons with different abilities in economic activities.

Speakers from ConnectHear, HBL, International Finance Corporation, NOWPDP, and Unilever Pakistan, spoke on their experience of work for the inclusion of PwDs.

Although provincial legislation mandates that persons with disabilities make up at least 2 percent of the workforce in businesses with more than 100 employees (5 percent in Sindh), a significant proportion still struggles to enter and stay, the moot was told.

'Currently, the business sector has made some progress,' remarked Ehsan Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council, adding, “However, there is a need for data collection and lessons learnt to be shared.”