Govt raises Rs298.5bn via PIBs

KARACHI: The government raised Rs298.5 billion through the auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), while yields on short-term papers fell slightly.

The raised amount was higher than the pre-auction target of Rs175 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-year PIBs fell by 5 basis points (bps) to 13.95 percent. The yield on the five-year paper also declined 5 bps to 13.40 percent.

The bids were rejected for 10-year paper. The bids not received for 15, 20 and 30 years’ papers.

Analysts expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise interest rates by 100-150 bps to 16 to 16.5 percent at its upcoming policy review due on August 22.

The SBP is seen ramping up its fight against soaring inflation with a sharper rate hike in the coming review as forecasts indicate price pressure accelerating.

The SBP hiked its benchmark interest by 125 basis points (bps) to 15 percent on July 7. The rates have been hiked by 525 bps this year. Since September 2021, the central bank has raised rates by 800 bps.

The consumer price index inflation surged to nearly 25 percent in July – the highest increase since October 2008 due to higher food, energy prices and transport prices.

The SBP sees inflation in the range of 18-20 percent this fiscal year before declining sharply during FY2024. This baseline outlook is subject to significant uncertainty, with risks arising from the path of global commodity prices, the domestic fiscal policy stance, and the exchange rate.