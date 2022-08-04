Stocks jump over 2pc on IMF loan assurance

Stocks spiked more than 2 points on Wednesday as clarity on the IMF programme supported rupee recovery against the US dollar that spurred buying interest in the market, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index increased 2.18 percent or 877.26 points to stand at 41,068.87 points against 40,191.61 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,207.54 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,191.61 points.

Arif Habib Corp in its post-session analyst report said the market witnessed a bull run after clarity on IMF programme resumption, which resulted in rupee appreciation against the dollar. “The investors rejoiced over the news as KSE-100 went up by 1,016 points during the session giving bulls an upper hand to remain active throughout the day. Hefty volumes were witnessed in the main board,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+201.2 points), cements (+174.2 points), exploration and production (+92.2 points), oil marketing companies (+48.4 points) and fertilisers (+39.8 points).

KSE-30 index also increased by 321.74 points or 2.11 percent to end at 15,569.58 points level, compared with 15,247.84 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares rose by 116 million to stand at 333.028 million shares from 217.504 million shares previously. Trading value increased to Rs10.016 billion from Rs6.326 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.926 trillion from Rs6.796 trillion. Out of 348 companies active in the session, 258 closed in green, 68 in red, while 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities welcomed IMF acknowledgement regarding the completion of all conditions necessary to resume the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

News of the day was a historic rupee appreciation of 4.19 percent against the greenback in the interbank market, where the local unit closed the day at 228.80/dollar by posting a gain of 9.58 from Tuesday’s interbank closing of 238.38, he said.

United Bank, Lucky Cement, Pakistan Oilfields, Meezan Bank, and Habib Bank added 250 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, Packages Limited, Archroma Pakistan and Gadoon Textiles witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 5 points, collectively.

Winners of the day were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs175.50 to stand at Rs6,170/share, and Colgate Palm, up Rs127.34 to stand at Rs2,438/share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata (Pak), down Rs50 to end at Rs2,100/share, followed by Gatron Ind, down Rs29.90 to end at Rs370.10/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed sharp recovery on record surge in rupee after IMF affirmation of meeting final conditions for release of bailout funds.”

Assurance given by the finance minister over timely debt repayments, fall in Pakistan bond yields globally and upbeat data on trade deficit for July 2022 played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 32.499 million shares. Its scrip increased by 2 paisa to Rs1.19/share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 29.192 million shares that closed higher by 94 paisa to close the day at Rs19.92/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, Pak Refinery, Cnergyico, Telecared Limited, Ghani Glo Hol, Nishat (Chun), Fauji Cement and Pak Elektron.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 114.116 million shares from 80.364 million shares.