Pakistan’s dollar bond yields down after IMF loan clarity

KARACHI: Pakistan’s dollar-denominated sovereign bond yields fell on Wednesday as clarity from the International Monetary Fund fueled optimism over a revival of the loan programme, boosting global investors’ confidence in the country’s economy.

The yield on the five-year third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited, maturing on December 5, 2022, dropped to 38.2 percent from 47.1 percent on Tuesday.

The yield on 10-year Eurobond maturing on April 15, 2024 fell to 41.1 percent from 45.9 percent.

The country’s bonds performance has improved as fears of the country’s default risks started to ease after Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, confirmed that Pakistan has met its last prior action.

“Pakistan has fulfilled the preconditions for the seventh and eighth joint review by increasing the PDL (petroleum development levy) on July 31,” Ruiz said in a statement.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the IMF statement has helped reduce fears of delay in Fund’s IMF programme. “After this, Pakistan’s Euro-bond yields also fell by 150-400 bps [basis points],” he said. The analyst said foreign exchange reserves of $8.6 billion still remain low, however “with revival of IMF programme and flows from multilateral and bilateral agencies is likely to help support foreign exchange reserves.”

“We also believe lower imports is also anticipated to curtail current account deficit going forward (clocked in at $2.2 billion in June 2022) and will help arrest depletion in foreign exchange reserves.”

The rupee also gained 4 percent to close at 228.80 per dollar in the interbank market. The bonds and the currency tumbled, with the yields on Eurobonds and Sukuk spiked more than 50 percent last month due to worries about the delay in the IMF bailout package amid political uncertainty.

Meanwhile gold prices in the local market plunged by Rs8,600 per tola on Wednesday on rupee strength.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs145,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs7,373 to Rs124,571. Silver rates dropped by Rs20 to Rs1,620 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.15 to Rs1,388.88.

The government, over the weekend said around half of the rupee depreciation since December 2021 can be attributed to the global surge in the US dollar, following historic tightening by the Federal Reserve and heightened risk aversion.

Of the remaining half, some is driven by domestic fundamentals. In particular, the widening of the current account deficit, especially in the last few months. As noted above, the deficit is expected to narrow going forward as the temporary surge in the import bill is brought under control. As this happens, the rupee is expected to gradually strengthen.