SBP to set up joint interaction committee with FPCCI

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced formation of a committee and appointment of an SBP liaison officer for closer coordination with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and timely redressal of grievances of the business community.

SBP acting governor Murtaza Syed made the announcement during a visit to the FPCCI with other senior members of the central bank to discuss current economic challenges and measures being taken by the government and the SBP.

“SBP will provide its full support to the business community by addressing their concerns as much as possible,” Syed said while appreciating the businesses for their endurance in facing the challenges posed by both international and domestic events.

He apprised the audience that the staff-level IMF agreement was already in place and the board-level approval was expected in the third week of August as their board would meet after their vacations in the first-half of August were over.

“SBP believes that the rupee is undervalued at the moment and dollar has overshot in the forex market due to several reasons.” He hoped that the local currency would come down to its real value in 2-3 months.

The acting governor invited the business community to sit together with the SBP for a constructive consultative process and give suggestions on prevailing economic situation, foreign exchange and other related issues.

Syed also assured the participants to look into technical requirement of prior approvals required by the commercial banks from the SBP on clearance of financial documents of the consignments with the H.S. Codes starting with 84 and 85 as the restrictions were affecting the import of tractor parts and other agricultural machinery as well, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh requested the SBP to use policy tools available at the central bank’s disposal to check the speculative dollar trading over the past few weeks.

He observed that importers, manufacturers, and industries were at the receiving end due to speculative nature and unavailability of dollars, shortage of industrial raw materials and the resultant disruptions in the production processes.

Sheikh maintained that over the past several weeks the commercial banks had been offering letter of credits (LCs) to importers at the rates higher than inter-bank rates and requested the SBP to play its role for course correction.

A senior SBP official highlighted the support extended to the businesses in general and to the exporters in particular. SBP enhanced short term export refinance limits from Rs432 billion to Rs857 billion in just last four years reflecting an increase of almost 100 percent. Likewise, outstanding stock of the SBP’s long term fixed rate financing for the exporters (LTFF) has also witnessed an increase from Rs209 billion to Rs329 billion in last three years reflecting 57 percent growth.