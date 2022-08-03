Ahsan seeks dashboard to daily monitor economic activities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Information and Technology to develop a dashboard to monitor daily activities of the economy and promote innovative projects of national importance under the Innovation Support Fund (ISF) to be launched soon.

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting for the development of the National Integrated Dashboard and ISF at the ministry. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Commission, Additional Secretary, Members and representatives from various ministries. “There is no integrated dashboard where economic management could be monitored particularly of key ministries like finance,” the minister said, while directing the ministries concerned and PBS to develop a dashboard so the economic situation of the country could be monitored on a daily basis to help policymakers to make a policy.

The minister said that data was the key in the current era and there should be a dashboard at two levels, one for the top leadership and the second for the secretary level so every ministry could monitor the economic indicators. “There is a bulk of data hidden in government departments but we should have a system to utilize it,” he said, while stressing for a system analyst to work on the dashboard and conduct need assessment in public sectors.

The minister maintained that there should be data policy as well. The IT ministry secretary said that it was already working on the policy and it would take a few months to finalise it. The minister directed the IT ministry to give a briefing next week.

During the meeting, the minister also directed the officials of the Planning Commission to hold a round-table conference to promote the innovative projects of national importance under the ISF project.