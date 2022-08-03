Pakistan a promising destination for investment: BoP chief

LAHORE: Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud has said that despite tough global economic challenges, Pakistan is still a promising destination for investment by overseas Pakistanis.

According to a statement received here on Tuesday, Masud was addressing a banquet at the 45th Annual Convention of the American Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America the other day. He said the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative to stimulate foreign investment and remittance flows into Pakistan via direct outreach was welcome.

The RDA was already a resounding success story and currently standing at over 430,000 active accounts and received over $4.8 billion funds. The State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan government had designed this initiative to cater to the banking needs of overseas Pakistanis in as an effective manner as possible. The remittances were a lifeline of the Pakistani economy.

He said that in Pakistan, the GDP growth outperformed expectations in 2022 and posted 6% growth against the forecast of 4.4%. This was primarily due to higher agriculture output, record exports and higher government spending. The outlook for 2023 and 2024 had been revised lower due to monetary and fiscal tightening measures to reduce unsustainable trade deficits. Inflation averaged higher at 12.2% as compared to the forecast of 9.5% due to the commodity super cycle.

He said Pakistan’s consumer market was growing at a fast pace, evidenced by the sharply increasing tele-density and smartphone penetration. Pakistan’s investment policies prioritized the creation of a conducive business environment to attract FDI. To facilitate FDI, Pakistan had an array of commercial banks positioned to cater for every segment. In view of the BoP’s positioning in the Pakistani banking industry and the club of RDA banks, the BoP was amongst the top 10 commercial banks in Pakistan in terms of balance sheet size and other key metrics.

He said the Bank of Punjab was a market leader in government initiatives such as low cost housing, agriculture financing, youth entrepreneurship and initiatives aimed at public welfare. The bank was proud to offer the first and completely free RDA to the market, entailing zero client-side fees and third party charges. He said the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, laboratories and diagnostic centers-related investment opportunities were key areas for APPNA members. Further, the real estate sector investment benefits from it were known to all.

Masud thanked the APPNA management for hosting the convention and giving the BoP an opportunity to reach out to overseas Pakistanis. The BOP has set up an exhibition booth to showcase its presence, expertise and achievements in the Pakistani commercial banking space as well as in the RDA domain. The BoP has also hosted RDA Roadshows in New York, Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago and LA with support from the Pakistani Embassy in the USA and its advisor for Pakistani diaspora, Jalil Abbas Jilani.