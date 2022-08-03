Senate panel asks K-Electric to give details of visits by CEO, other officials

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday sought from K-Electric’s CEO and other officials details of visits they have taken in the last year.
The committee presided by Senator Saifullah Abro demanded details of official visits taken by the CEO of K-Electric and other officials in the last one year. During the proceedings, Senator Fida Muhammad said that Ali Zain Banatwala was illegally appointed as Deputy Managing Director (SO), NTDC. Abro directed the Power Division to terminate Banatwala as Deputy MD of NTDC and recover all the vested money in him.
