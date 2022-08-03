Remove Javed Iqbal from Missing Persons Commission: PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has written a letter to the Prime Minister to remove former Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal from the post of the head of Missing Persons Commission.

The Public Account Committee sent the Tayyaba Gul case to the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment and postponed proceedings on the case till decision of the Ombudsman.

The meeting of the PAC was held Tuesday with Chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair. During the meeting audit paras related to ministry of defence for the year 2019-20 were examined. But, when the paras of the defense ministry came into consideration, the Chairman declared the PAC meeting in-camera. Following the decision of Chairman PAC, the Committee examined the audit paras in-camera.

Earlier, Chairman Noor Alam said, “Using your office or position to harass women is in no way excusable. Now that no one will be allowed to misuse his office and position”. Noor Alam said in whatever matter PAC intervenes, stay orders come from the courts. Chairman PAC said the details relating to the Dam Fund have also been stopped and such orders are not acceptable.

PAC member Salim Mandviwalla said it is not appropriate to stop investigation into the Dam Fund accounts. “Tayyaba Gul’s case should be taken up in Parliament,” he said. Talking to the media after the in-camera session of the AC, Chairman PAC said Tayyaba Gul’s harassment case has been referred to the Federal Ombudsman which will give decision in two to three months. He said misuse of powers falls in the category of corruption. To a question, Chairman PAC said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is not serious about giving relief to the people and it is better for him to sell candies.