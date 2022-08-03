Asif berates Imran in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Following the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan on the prohibited funding case, the Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif castigated the PTI Chief Imran Khan on the floor of the lower house, saying the executive should refer the verdict to the Supreme Court for its logical conclusion as per the Constitution.

All the institutions will have to act according to the Constitution and the judiciary should also decide the case accordingly, which is referred to it following the ECP’s verdict, said Khwaja Asif emphatically.

He added the ECP’s decision vindicated that Imran Khan and PTI had received foreign funding from citizens and countries, including the USA, UK, India, Israel, UAE and Canada. “This is a blatant example of money laundering and it will be a great tragedy if Imran Khan goes unscathed,” said Asif, adding all the institutions are bound to act according to the Constitution. “We will not able to stand on our feet if the ECP decision is thrown in the dustbin,” the defence minister said.

He asserted the decision of the ECP exposed the person as a foreign-funded agent, who was once conferred a certificate of ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, adding, “This foreign-funded agent destroyed country’s economy and played havoc with institutions in the last four years.” If Nawaz Sharif can be disqualified for lifetime, why Imran Khan should not be punished for failing to declare millions of dollars accounts in his nomination papers, maintained the defence minister.

Referring to Imran Khan, Asif said the foreign-funded agent was happy when the institutions were with his side but slammed judiciary, army and the ECP when they acted as per the Constitution and law.

He recalled that Imran himself had proposed the name of the incumbent chief election commissioner and admired the unblemished reputation of Sikandar Sultan Raja publicly. He regretted that Imran Khan called those as ‘polytheists’ who chose not to support him, adding, “Had someone else made such statement, he would have been booked.”

Imran has also played havoc with the values of the society and particularly targeted country’s youth and it is very difficult to control the damage, said Asif. He challenged PTI chief to file a lawsuit against Financial Times if he possesses any moral courage.