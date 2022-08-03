Imran should step down as party chief, says Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf foreign funding case petitioner and founding member Akbar S Babar Tuesday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to immediately resign after the historic verdict handed down by the Election Commission, confirming all his charges against the party.

In a lighter mood, he said: “In my view Imran Khan is out, now it remains to be decided whether he was clean bowled or out at slip”. Talking to the media after the Election Commission’s decision, Babar said the decision was an eye-opener and the independent election commission had given a show-cause to the PTI.

“So, I think the time has come to change the PTI leadership. The commission has withstood all pressures, threats and acts of fascism to decide the case on merit and on the basis of evidence,” he maintained.

Babar demanded that Imran Khan should resign and the PTI should be handed over to its ideological workers. Referring to the case, he said that it was like challenging a mountain and added it was a fight of truth with might and a fight of ‘haq with baatil’.

“The nation has been rewarded, as this was not my personal fight or for personal gains. There was a need for a basic change in Pakistani politics to bring political parties and their leadership under the law,” he explained.

“Imran used to hurl threats, used acts of fascism, protests and went to the extent of personal attacks on the chief election commissioner whom Imran himself had nominated. But the ECP handed down a decision that would greatly help fight fascism,” he said.

Babar, flanked by his lawyers team and like-minded colleagues, said he proved that one could get justice from Pakistani institutions “We have to rely on these institutions and have to strengthen them. Here I may mention my mother, who left us two years back, her prayers have been with us throughout and today’s historic success is the result of her prayers for us,” he remarked.