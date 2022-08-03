Amid taka’s freefall against dollar: Bangladesh cracks down on forex traders

DHAKA: Amid taka’s free fall against dollar, the Bangladesh government launched a crackdown on forex traders to discourage the hoarding of greenbacks.

The central bank has suspended the licenses of five money changers and served notice on 42 others, citing alleged manipulation of the exchange rate. As of this month, 235 money changers were registered with the central bank to operate across the country.

“Next steps will follow after Bangladesh Bank receives responses from the money changers,” said Serajul Islam, spokesman of the central bank. While Bangladesh has enough foreign currency to pay for four months of imports — slightly higher than the recommended three-month cover — it has sought a loan from the International Monetary Fund in what authorities say is a pre-emptive measure. The taka has lost more than 10 percent of its value over the past year and fell to a record 94.79 per dollar on Aug 1.

The crackdown began after some money changers charged as much as 112 taka per dollar on July 26, Islam said. Ten teams have since inspected 80 money changers across the capital city Dhaka to investigate whether they hoarded dollars to rig the currency market, he said.

Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh slipped to $39.67 billion as of July 20 from $45.51 billion a year earlier. The country’s trade deficit widened to a record $33.3 billion in the fiscal year ended June. Bangladesh has also announced a series of austerity measures, including curbs on the imports of luxury goods, to preserve dollars.