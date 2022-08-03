Strict measures taken to keep vigil over nullah in Sector E-11

Islamabad : The district administration has been keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the overflow of water in E-11’s nullah that had played havoc last year during monsoon season.

According to the details, the administration has already set up a temporary relief camp, deputed a number of employees of the sanitation department of the civic authority, put in place heavy machinery, and established a control room to monitor the water level in the nullah in sector E-11. The sanitation workers are constantly removing tree branches, garbage, and other waste material to ensure the flow of water in the nullah. Heavy machinery is available on the site to carry out work in case of any emergency situation.

A woman and her child were killed last year in an unapproved housing society in E-11 when gushing water from an overflowing nullah, broke the rear wall of the house and entered the basement.

The nullah on the E-12/D-12 side was covered and narrowed down due to the construction of the housing society; after around 200 metres, it joins another narrow stream coming from the D-11 side, creating a bottleneck, forcing the water to gush out.

The nullahs flowing in Islamabad were once neat and clean streams but with the passage of time, the residents connected sewerage lines and built settlements around these nullahs that increased the garbage and muddled them. An official said, “The Sanitation Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken effective measures for the cleanliness of nullah in sector E-11 in a well-planned manner as the sewerage lines connected by the people and throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste could cause blockage in the smooth flow of water.”