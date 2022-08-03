Bike lifter gang busted; 5 drug peddlers held

Rawalpindi : In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles and Rs50,000 cash from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three accused, who were wanted in various bike lifting cases. He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO (Dhamial) Police Station on the directives of SP (Saddar) Ahmed Zaneer conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Meanwhile, police on the directives of City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral, Airport and Banni Police Stations and arrested four alleged drug pushers and a bootlegger, besides recovering 2 kg charras and 15 litres liquor from their possession. A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Ratta Amral Police held two accused for having 1.6kg charras.

Airport police rounded up two accused on recovery of 400 grams charras while Bani police netted one accused and seized 15 litres liquor. Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawal­pindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers.