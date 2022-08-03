Safe City technology improved

Islamabad : The Islamabad police bosses have improved the technology of the Safe City Project to counter increasing ratio of street crimes, to protect dwellers of the federal capital with the monitoring of police stations. The entire police and protection system have been put under the Safe City Complaint Management System to ensure peace in the city.

The response time of the police helpline ‘Pukaar’ (Rescue-15) has been reduced to 3 to 4 minutes by using modern technology, DIG Safe City Project Captain (r) Rommel Akram, said in a press note released on Tuesday.

“The use of software was ensured to further improve the response of Rescue-15, upon receiving call from the aggrieved person, the nearest patrolling unit roaming in the zone, is sent to the required place where the aggrieved require help,” the DIG maintained, adding that all patrolling vehicles and motorcycles across the district are tracked from Safe City. He said that the management has been made more efficient by using modern technology.

The system is supported by modern software which keeps all the call records protected and saved it. The software’s have capacity to keep Complaint Management System that has received 8,373 complaints in the system during last one month and responded and solved 7,899 complaints.

Apart from this, the police stations are monitored through the police management system, which contains all the details of registration of FIRs, dismissals, incomplete challans, and under-investigation cases.

As many as details of 7,656 tenants have been recorded as well as registration of domestic workers has been managed registered data of 842 housemaids. And the people having temporary residence in the limits of Islamabad are also monitored and the data of 501 people was collected during the last one month, including 21 people who were involved in various cases including Islamabad, traced by using the modern software of Safe City.

