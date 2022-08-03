Emergency plan enforced to control spread of dengue

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal Tuesday enforced an anti-dengue emergency plan across the division to control the spread of the fatal virus, keeping in view the recent rains.
According to Commissioner’s office spokesman, all Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of the division, including health departments, have been directed to upgrade the quality of surveillance for tracing the larvae. He said that the Commissioner had directed the officials concerned to seal the commercial buildings and shops immediately after discovering dengue larvae.
Mengal directed the Price Control Magistrates and Secretaries Union Councils to register FIRs against those violating anti-dengue SOPs. The Commissioner ordered screening of tyre shops, junkyards and ponds as they were vulnerable sites for mosquito breeding. He directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue activities by launching a special door-to-door campaign and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.
