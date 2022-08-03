Pakistan registers progress in routine childhood immunisation

Islamabad : Pakistan has improved its national routine childhood immunisation rates in 2021 and reduced the number of zero-dose children (ZDC), who miss out on vaccines by nearly half – a strong recovery after the number of ZDC in the country rose significantly in 2020, reveal the latest WHO and UNICEF estimates of national immunisation coverage (WUENIC).

According to the WUENIC, the percentage of children in Pakistan, who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis – a key proxy to measure for immunisation coverage, and the reach of health systems, within and across countries – rose to 83 in 2021, which is close to pre-pandemic levels, following a decline in 2020 (77 per cent).

Pakistan has also improved its first dose measles vaccine coverage by two per cent between 2018 and 2021. It launched one of the biggest measles-rubella campaigns in history in 2021.

The WUENIC declared that the country’s progress in childhood vaccination and reducing zero-dose children was remarkable at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted essential health services, including routine immunisation, around the world. Zero-dose children are those that miss out on even a single dose of a basic routine vaccine, meaning that reaching them – and the missed communities they live in – improves the ability of the health system to protect its population.

According to the WHO and UNICEF, Pakistan achieved these impressive results by maintaining and restoring immunisation services through, public-private partnerships for service delivery, 24/7 immunisation services in hospitals, integrated immunisation service delivery and extended evening and weekend vaccination in urban slums, amongst other collaborative efforts with partners.

They insisted that the country’s progress was an example of how others could maintain, restore and expand routine immunisation, while remaining committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They said with support from GAVI and COVAX, Pakistan had also vaccinated close to 130 million people (around 56 per cent of the total population) with a primary series of two doses.

According to the United Nations agencies, following a global roll-out of historic scale – with more than four billion COVID-19 vaccines rolled out by lower-income countries – GAVI and partners will be focused on supporting countries’ efforts to integrate COVID-19 into routine immunisation programmes, leveraging opportunities to increase uptake, demand and delivery of life saving vaccines – and supporting the road to recovery and expansion of coverage.

Director of High Impact Countries at GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr Tokunbo Oshin hailed Pakistan’s progress saying the country has demonstrated its resilience and commitment to immunisation through the impressive progress it has achieved in expanding childhood vaccinations at a time when essential health services, including routine immunisation, have been disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reduction in the number of zero-dose children is particularly significant given the reduced access to vaccination centres during the pandemic, and the multiple health priorities the country had to attend to. It underscores the persistence of the government, health workers and partners who have pushed forward and improved the reach of immunisation programmes while continuing to ensure COVID-19 remains a priority,” he said.

Dr Tokunbo said the Vaccine Alliance would continue working with Pakistan to ensure the greatest number of people could access the life-saving protection of vaccines.