Gang in police uniform returns to rob expats

Islamabad: A group of bandits, disguised in police uniform, robbing expatriates returning to Pakistan from abroad in the federal capital has become active again after a long time. They target the people living in the surrounding rural areas and follow them from the airport and stop and rob them in uninhabited areas along their way.

Amir Shahzad, resident of Mangal Kallar Syedan, Rawalpindi informed Islamabad police that he reached Islamabad on 31st July, 2022 from Saudi Arabia. He works in Saudi Arabia as a labourer.

When he was on his way home from the airport with Muhammad Numan and brother Asim Shahzad and the family, he was intercepted by three people who signalled them to stop, but they did not stop. “We were chased down by them at the GT Road, the same car came in front of our car,” he said adding one of our chasers signalled us to stop by holding a wireless set in his hand and the person driving the car was wearing a black uniform claiming that they were from one of the law enforcement agency.

They said they would search our car and a man with a wireless set in his hand grabbed my hand during the searching and got 10,000 Saudi Riyals, and an ATM card, Iqama, driving license and food stuff from us. Later, they sat in the car and ran away from the scene. Later, Amir Shahzad lodged an FIR with Sihala Police.