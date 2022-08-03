96 suspects arrested

Islamabad: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Islamabad police has arrested 96 outlaws during the last month, involved in different criminal activities, the police said Tuesday.

CIA police also recovered looted items worth Rs13,4­44,000 including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones, motorcycles, weap­ons, and drugs.

IGP Islamabad had assigned tasks to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous as well as street crimes and recover the looted items.

While sharing the performance of CIA police for the last month, SSP Investigation said that the CIA teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminals and succeeded in apprehending 96 criminals during the last month. Police teams also recovered 04 pistols, 4238-gram hashish, 10 grams Ice, 1740 grams of heroin, 570 litres of liquor, and ammunition, the Police Public Relations Officer added.

Investigations on 57 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted to relevant courts while nine criminal gangs were also busted.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha also appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG maintained that the CIA Wing of Islamabad Capital Police is very active against criminals and it got success during the last month in curbing the crime in the city. He reiterated that the Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to curb the crime in the city and to secure the life and property of the citizens.