Police Martyrs Day tomorrow

LAHORE:National Police Martyrs Day will be observed tomorrow (Thursday) across the country, including Punjab. DIG Welfare issued a letter to all districts and units in this regard. In the letter, instructions have been issued that the heads of all districts and units should organise events in memory of the martyrs and the families of the martyrs should also be invited to the events. IG Punjab said that the district officers across the province should acknowledge the sacrifices of their brave sons and pay tribute to them.

Earlier, IG visited police lines where the children of the martyrs presented a bouquet to him. He laid floral wreath on the memory of the martyrs in Lahore Police Lines, recited Fateha and recorded his impressions in the memorial book.