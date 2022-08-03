Inmate dies in jail hospital

LAHORE:An inmate from Camp Jail died on Tuesday. The victim identified as Mushtaq alias Shaqu, 31, was sent to jail two days back reportedly by Wahdat Colony Police. His condition deteriorated and he was shifted to jail hospital where the victim died. Police removed the body to morgue.

ARRESTED: Lorry Ada police arrested two suspects for carrying illegal weapons on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Mehmood-ul-Hassan and Saghir. Police recovered illegal weapon and drugs from their custody during checking at a picket. A case was registered against them.

Meanwhile, Samanabad police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender. The arrested suspect Imran was wanted in a murder case. He after committing the crime had gone into hiding and police had been looking for him.

FIRE: An incident of fire in a machine was reported in Lahore Mayo hospital on Tuesday. Reportedly, clothe of a machine caught fire. Due to smoke and fire, panic spread among the staff and the patients and they ran for their help. Rescue teams reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.