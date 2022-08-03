Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also likely to approach western parts of the country.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and 26.8°C.