New LDA DG takes charge

LAHORE:The newly appointed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan took charge of his post here on Tuesday. Additional DG (Headquarters) Farqleet Mir, Director Headquarters Akbar Nakai and other officers welcomed him on reaching the office. Later, all LDA Directors met with the new DG.

AUCTION: The grand auction of commercial and residential plots organised by LDA will be held on Wednesday (today) at LDA Community Centre, Civic Centre, New Garden Town Scheme. Residential and commercial plots located in Allama Iqbal Town, Packages Area, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Gujjarpura will be auctioned. Two years of "Parking Plaza" located in Moon Market Iqbal Town will also be auctioned. The public auction will be supervised by the auction committee of LDA. The conditions of the public auction will be read out on the spot.