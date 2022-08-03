PMLN leader sent on judicial remand

LAHORE:An Anti-terrorism Court on Tuesday sent PMLN leader Nazir Chohan, an accused of assaulting police officials and opening fire on the law enforcement officials, to jail on judicial remand.

The police produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand to carry out investigation. The police informed the court that the former MPA was in possession of a large amount of ammunition which needed to be recovered.

On the other end, counsel of Chohan argued that a case had already been registered against his client at the Johar Town police station and claimed that in that case his client was given a clean chit. He stated that there was no basis for arresting his client saying that his client has been arrested on political grounds. The court after hearing both the parties, refused to grant physical remand of Chohan and directed the police to work in accordance with the law.

The police had registered a second case against Chohan after his arrest under Sections 324 (murder attempt), 353 (assault or act to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 186 (interfering in the state function), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (armed rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was also included in the FIR, which was registered at the Chung police station. The case statement stated that the police received information about Chohan’s whereabouts as he had already been nominated in a separate case. When he was pulled over, he disembarked from his vehicle and straightened his right hand in which he was allegedly carrying a pistol.