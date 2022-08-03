Trade ties with Australia to be expanded

LAHORE:Newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday at Governor’s House here. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, especially bilateral cooperation in education, trade and environment were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan values its relations with Australia. He said that the Pakistani community living in Australia was playing a role in its development. He said that many Pakistani students were studying in Australian universities. He appreciated the initiatives of giving scholarships to Pakistani students in the field of education in Australia. He further said that the trade between the two countries was increasing and Pakistan wanted to further expand trade relations with Australia. The governor said that the government had taken measures to empower women and to achieve this goal, women's universities were established which had yielded encouraging results. Speaking on this occasion, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that climate change was a big challenge for the whole world which required concerted efforts to deal with it. Baligh-ur-Rehman told the Australian High Commissioner that as chancellor he was working on forming a consortium on environment. He said that the purpose of the consortium was to benefit from the research done on environment in universities and the experiences of environmental experts. They also talked about expediting the visa process for Pakistanis. The Australian High Commissioner assured cooperation in this regard.

TRIBUTES TO MARTYRED ARMY OFFICERS: The governor expressed deep grief over the crash of the Pakistan Army helicopter engaged in flood relief activities in Lasbela area of Balochistan. He also paid tributes to the martyred army officers and said that the nation was proud of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, adding that the entire nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs equally. The governor extended his condolences to the families of Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sarfraz and other martyrs in the helicopter crash.